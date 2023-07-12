Wednesday, July 12, 2023
‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ snags $7 million from preview audiences

By WHEE Staff
Paramount Pictures

If the mission was to see Tom Cruise‘s latest movie before anyone else, it seems a lot of people chose to accept it. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One snagged some $7 million in preview screenings ahead of its official release Wednesday, according to Deadline.

That’s a million bucks more than the franchise’s last installment, 2018’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout, made in sneaks.

Cruise and co-writer and director Christopher McQuarrie haven’t stopped promoting the new film, either.

After a whirlwind global press tour, the pair made it a point to join in on the fans’ fun Tuesday, July 11, as well. In an all-day marathon, they surprised moviegoers in Toronto, Washington, D.C., Atlanta and Miami before their screenings.

