Thursday, July 13, 2023
2 Birmingham firefighters shot in potentially targeted attack, suspect at large: Police

FILE photo — Tim Kitchen/Getty Images

(BIRMINGHAM, Ala.) — Two firefighters were shot inside a Birmingham, Alabama, fire station Wednesday in what police say may be a targeted attack.

Firefighter Jordan Melton was hospitalized in critical condition and firefighter Jamal Jones is listed in serious condition, Birmingham police said.

About three firefighters were at the station at the time of the shooting, which took place at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday near the station’s bay doors, police said.

The suspect and motive are unknown, police said, adding that it’s “extremely unusual for someone to come target one of our fire stations.”

A $15,000 reward has been offered for information in the case.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

