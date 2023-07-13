Thursday, July 13, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainment'Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures' dropping new episodes August 2
Entertainment

‘Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures’ dropping new episodes August 2

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
4
Lucasfilm

On Thursday, July 13, Lucasfilm and Disney+ announced that six new episodes of its kid-skewing cartoon Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures will debut on August 2.

The first batch of seven shows following the adventures of the Jedi-in-training dropped on May 4, known colloquially as Star Wars Day.

The full first season will have 25 episodes in total.

“The six new episodes will follow the Younglings as they continue to hone their Force abilities and go on adventures across the galaxy,” the companies tease.

Lucasfilm is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Cannabis-related ED visits increased among young Americans during COVID pandemic: CDC
Next article
Democrats unveil new effort to rescue the Equal Rights Amendment
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE