Thursday, July 13, 2023
‘The Golden Bachelor’ will reportedly be revealed July 17 on ‘Good Morning America’

ABC

In a quick promo shared with Variety, it was reported that the single senior looking for love in The Golden Bachelor will be revealed Monday, July 17, on Good Morning America

As ABC previously reported back in May, the forthcoming show “showcases a whole new kind of love story,” one in which “one hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life.”

ABC continued at the time, “The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities. In the end, will our Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams?”

The short tease, set to the age-appropriate classic “This Magic Moment,” has the show’s classic red rose swapped to gold, with the note that the show will air Mondays this fall at 10 p.m.

