Saturday, July 15, 2023
Bow Wow announces “Big Move” ownership stake in Scream Tour; 2023 show kicks off in August

By WHEE Staff
Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images

In partnership with The Black Promoters Collective, Bow Wow announced Friday he is now a part owner of the legendary Scream Tour. 

The “Fresh Azimiz” rapper, dubbed “the original face of the Scream Tour,” acquired an ownership stake in the same tour that helped solidify his rap career during its early years.

“BREAKING NEWS,” he wrote in his Instagram announcement. “The SCREAM TOUR IS OFFICIALLY BACK!!! … Talk about it! BIG MOVES! Its only right i made this power play!”

“We are excited to partner with Bow Wow on the Scream Tour as he is the original face of the brand, and we have had the pleasure of working with him for many years on other tours we have produced,” Gary Guidry, CEO of The Black Promoters Collective, said. “By introducing the Scream Tour ’23 and featuring an incredible lineup of rising stars, we aim to create a one-of-a-kind experience for fans, allowing them to relive their teenage years while introducing the next generation to the magic of live music.”

The original Scream Tour toured cities across the U.S. in 2005 with Bow Wow, OmarionMarques Houston and Bobby Valentino. Since then, there have been various iterations of the concert series, including a 2011 lineup of Mindless BehaviorDiggy SimmonsJacob Latimore and The OMG Girlz.

Bow Wow is set to host this year’s Scream Tour, kicking off August 18 with performances by That Girl Lay LayYoung DylanKing Harris and more. 

Tickets are available for purchase at BlackPromotersCollective.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

