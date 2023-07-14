Community Calendar

FRIDAY

Music Night: 6:15 p.m., gates open at 5 p.m.; Alumni Hall with Alum Ridge Boys and Ashlee; $5 at Spencer Penn Centre.

Franks + Dranks: 6 p.m., Gravely-Lester Art Garden, music by Jake Earles; bring lawn chair or blanket for seating; in case of rain will be held at Piedmont Arts.

Movies in the Park: 7:30 p.m. music and games, 8:55 p.m. “DC League of Super Pets.” Free admission, Jack Dalton Park. Drinks, candy and snacks available for purchase.

SATURDAY

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

Free Community Breakfast: 8:30-10 a.m., Ridgeway United Methodist Church.

40th Kibler Valley River Run: Registration starts at 8:30 a.m., $25 per person, Kibler Valley Road, Ararat. Call 276-694-7190 for more information or email rogerngammons@gmail.com.

Elgin Reunion: 12 p.m., Fairystone Fire Station, Stuart. Potluck lunch.

Bassett Highway 57 Cruise-In: 3-7 p.m., downtown Bassett. There will be a 50/50 drawing to benefit the Bassett Library Building Fund.

SUNDAY

Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society monthly Sunday Afternoon Lecture: 3 p.m., “Thomas Jefferson’s Architecture” with Peter Marshall.

Artists Festival: Applications are due by 5 p.m. today for Piedmont Arts’ inaugural Artists Festival that will take place in the Gravely-Lester Art Garden on Oct. 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Official rules and forms are available on the Events page at piedmontarts.org.

MONDAY

Greater Bassett Area Community (GBAC): 10 a.m., monthly meeting at Pocahontas Baptist Church in the fellowship hall. Everyone is invited and join or volunteer.

Patrick & Henry Community College Board: 12:30 p.m., meeting in the Hooker Exhibit Hall, Frith Economic Development Center.

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY

Bassett Historical Center Presents The Life of Patrick Henry: 10:30 a.m., with Bill Moorefield, discussing the Life of Patrick Henry, Virginia’s first governor; in the Susan L. Adkins Memorial Meeting Room; free to public.

American Legion Homer Dillard Post #78: 7 p.m., regular monthly meeting at 139 Creekside Drive, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.