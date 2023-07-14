Local news

This is the radio copy of our latest local newscast. Local newscasts air on WHEE at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. weekdays

Daryl Hatcher dropped out of the sheriff’s race Wednesday after one of his opponents, Del Mills, promised him the chief deputy’s job. Hatcher was one of three candidates running for the top law enforcement position in Henry County; Mills and Wayne Davis are the other two. Hatcher’s release said he had to withdraw in order to have his name removed from the ballot in November, but he would continue to campaign by merging his efforts with that of Mills.

The world is reacting after an international group said a popular artificial sweetener could cause cancer. Aspertame (as-per-tame) is used in lots of things — from diet sodas to sugar-free candies and chewing gum. ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton says not everyone agrees with the finding.

Four suspects have been arrested for weapon offenses following shooting incidents this week that occurred in Danville July 11 through July 13. Officers responded on Wednesday to Woodside Village to a shots fired call. One individual was found suffering from gunshot wounds. Two other individuals showed up separately to SOVAH Health with gunshot wounds.

The investigation is still active and has led to the seizure of multiple firearms. Police say the incidents are believed to be connected.

Some good news for some student loan borrowers with an announcement from the Biden Administration. ABC News White House Correspondent Karen Travers has the latest.