Friday, July 14, 2023
HomeDailiesLocal scoreboard
DailiesSports

Local scoreboard

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
33625

Local sports

The Zookeepers bested the Mustangs 10-8 on Thursday. Martinsville falls to 2-6 in the second half and last place in the West Division of the Coastal Plain League, 5 games out of first. They play the HiToms away tonight at 6:30 p.m.

Washington Nationals

The Nats are 36-54 on the season at the halfway break, last in the National League East and 24.5 games out of first. The Nats and the Cards begin a three-game series in St. Louis tonight as the second half of the season gets underway.

(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)

Previous article
Local news
Next article
Community Calendar
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE