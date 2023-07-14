Local scoreboard

Local sports

The Zookeepers bested the Mustangs 10-8 on Thursday. Martinsville falls to 2-6 in the second half and last place in the West Division of the Coastal Plain League, 5 games out of first. They play the HiToms away tonight at 6:30 p.m.

Washington Nationals

The Nats are 36-54 on the season at the halfway break, last in the National League East and 24.5 games out of first. The Nats and the Cards begin a three-game series in St. Louis tonight as the second half of the season gets underway.

(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)