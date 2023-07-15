HomeNewsLocalDismissed for a minute Local Dismissed for a minute By WHEE Staff July 15, 2023 0 12 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Attempted murder charge dismissed and then refiledA Henry County man, who police say nearly decapitated a woman, was scheduled to go on trial Wednesday, but on Monday multiple charges including attempted murder were dismissed. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleCommission recommends solar restrictionsNext articleMike Pence clashes with Tucker Carlson in Iowa WHEE Staffhttps://whee.netI enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO. RELATED ARTICLES Local Commission recommends solar restrictions July 15, 2023 Local Like father, like son July 15, 2023 Local Body identified July 15, 2023 - Advertisment - Most Popular Alabama woman goes missing after reporting toddler walking on the highway July 15, 2023 Sharon Tate’s sister speaks out for 1st time since Leslie Van Houten’s release July 15, 2023 How investigators say they connected the dots that led to Gilgo Beach murder arrest July 15, 2023 Andrew Tate accusers forced into hiding after online harassment from ‘troll army,’ lawyer says July 15, 2023 Load more Recent Comments