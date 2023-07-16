Community Calendar

SUNDAY

Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society monthly Sunday Afternoon Lecture: 3 p.m., “Thomas Jefferson’s Architecture” with Peter Marshall.

Artists Festival: Applications are due by 5 p.m. today for Piedmont Arts’ inaugural Artists Festival which will take place in the Gravely-Lester Art Garden on Oct. 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Official rules and forms are available on the Events page from piedmontarts.org.

MONDAY

Greater Bassett Area Community (GBAC): 10 a.m., monthly meeting at Pocahontas Baptist Church in the fellowship hall. Everyone is invited and join or volunteer.

Patrick & Henry Community College Board: 12:30 p.m., meeting in the Hooker Exhibit Hall, Frith Economic Development Center.

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY

Bassett Historical Center Presents The Life of Patrick Henry: 10:30 a.m., with Bill Moorefield, discussing the Life of Patrick Henry, Virginia’s first governor; in the Susan L. Adkins Memorial Meeting Room; free to the public.

American Legion Homer Dillard Post #78: 7 p.m., regular monthly meeting at 139 Creekside Drive, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

FRIDAY

Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

Uptown TGIF: 7-10 p.m.; Bridge Street parking lot with music by Radio Revolver; gates open at 6 p.m. and music begins at 7 p.m. Event sponsor is the Martinsville-Henry County Rotary Club, concessions by Hugo’s Restaurant and Lawrence Distributing Company; title sponsor is Uptown Partnership in memory of Rob King.

Quarter Auction: 7 p.m., Oak Level Ruritan Club, 7668 Oak Level Road; vender, food, dessert, 50/50 raffle, door prize; benefitting the Martinsville-Henry County Pregnancy Center.

SATURDAY

Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

Free take-out community meal: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. pick up; The Reach Out Ministry of Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, Inc., 601 Third St., Martinsville.