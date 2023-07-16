Local news

This is the radio copy of our latest local newscast. Local newscasts air on WHEE at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. weekdays

The suspect in a quadruple homicide in a suburb south of Atlanta is still on the loose. ABC’s Elwyn Lopez is at the scene where the Henry County Sheriff, Reginald Scandrett has pledged his capture: (TAG: Up to ten-thousand dollars has been offered for information that leads to an arrest.) (opens on actuality)

A 44-year-old Danville woman is facing a charge of second-degree murder in the Saturday stabbing death of her mother, marking the seventh homicide of the year, Danville authorities report. It was about 11:45 a.m. Saturday when officers with the Danville Police Department were dispatched to the 100 block of Wimbish Place — in the western part of the city — for what a news release described as a well-being check. Officers found Marie Boynton, 61, suffering from multiple stab wounds. Members of the Danville Life Saving Crew pronounced Boynton dead a short time later. Boynton’s daughter, Ebonie Michelle Holm, is being held in Danville City Jail with no bond.

Americans from coast to coast are being hit with extreme weather this weekend — everything from heat and flooding to severe storms and smoke from the hundreds of wildfires still burning in Canada. In Bucks County, Pennsylvania, at least 3 people are dead and four others missing after severe flash flooding Saturday. Officials said a search and rescue operation is now underway in Upper Makefield Township for the four missing – a family consisting of two adults, a 2-year-old and a 9-month-old. Nick Primola, a resident in the area, says the flooding was extreme

As grocery stores suffer regular product and labor shortages, and customers watch prices continue to go up, the local farmers market has become more popular than ever. Several hundred people were out early Saturday at the Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market at 65 West Main St.

“Over 2,200 people have already visited the market this season,” said Martinsville Chamber President Brenell Thomas to council members last week. “Over 400 came this past Saturday.” Councilwoman Kathy Lawson said she has heard people complain that if you didn’t get to the market before 10 a.m., there was hardly anything left to buy. The Farmers Market is open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. until noon, or until everything is sold. After Sept. 27 the market will continue operating on Saturdays through Nov. 18.