Local scoreboard

Sunday, July 16, 2023
The Pilots beat the Mustangs 7-2 on Saturday. Martinsville falls to 11-20 on the season. They are in last place in the West Division of the Coastal Plain League, 7 games out of first. They’ve lost four in a row and have won two of their last 10 games. Martinsville plays the Zookeepers in Asheboro tonight at 6 p.m.

Washington Nationals

The Nats handed the Cards a 7-5 loss on Saturday after Friday’s rain-suspended game resumed. In the nightcap, The Cards beat the Nats 9-6. The two teams play again today at 2:15 p.m. The Nats are 37-55 on the season, last in the National League East and 24.5 games out of first.

(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)

