Monday, July 17, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainmentNo, director Christopher Nolan didn't set off a real nuke for 'Oppenheimer'
Entertainment

No, director Christopher Nolan didn’t set off a real nuke for ‘Oppenheimer’

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
8
Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer – Universal

Christopher Nolan has a well-earned reputation of striving for realism for his films whenever possible, but because of this, speculation went figuratively nuclear regarding his latest film, Oppenheimer.

Specifically, rumor had it that the CG-adverse director set off a real nuclear bomb to film the movie’s atomic bomb test sequence.

Yes, the filmmaker has seen the scuttlebutt, he tells The Hollywood Reporter, but no, he didn’t actually do that.

“It’s flattering that people would think I would be capable of something as extreme as that on the one hand, but it’s also a little bit scary,” he admitted.

That said, Nolan wouldn’t reveal exactly how he and his team managed to bring to life the history-changing explosion J. Robert Oppenheimer and the rest of the members of the Manhattan Project created.

He did say how he didn’t do it, however: computer graphics.

“CG inherently is quite comfortable to look at,” Nolan explained. “It’s safe, anodyne. And what I said…is, ‘This can’t be safe. It can’t be comfortable to look at it. It has to have bite. It’s got to be beautiful and threatening in equal measure.'”

Incidentally, Nolan fans are apparently going to great extremes to see the movie in the best possible setting.

According to an article in the Wall Street Journal, one IMAX theater in Prague is seeing ticket sales from moviegoers in Germany, Poland and elsewhere in Europe, while movie fans in Japan, Sri Lanka and New Zealand are headed to an IMAX theater in Melbourne, Australia.

In the U.S., some are planning weekends around hourslong trips to that perfect cinema seat.

Oppenheimer hits theaters July 21.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Imprisoned Cuban rapper sewed his mouth shut in protest of government’s mistreatment
Next article
Iran resumes infamous ‘morality police’ to enforce mandatory hijab law
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE