2 killed in New Zealand construction site shooting, suspect also dead: Police

omersukrugoksu/Getty Images

(AUKLAND, New Zealand) — Two people were killed after a gunman opened fire at a construction site in Auckland, New Zealand, police said.

The suspected shooter was also found dead, New Zealand Police said.

Shots were initially reported inside the building around 7:22 a.m. local time Thursday, and the male suspect continued to shoot as he moved throughout the site, police said.

“Upon reaching the upper levels of the building, the male has contained himself within the elevator shaft and our staff have attempted to engage with him,” New Zealand Police said in a statement. “Further shots were fired from the male and he was located deceased a short time later.”

Police added that details on what happened “are still emerging.”

Multiple injuries were reported in the shooting, police said. No details were immediately provided on the victims killed in the incident.

There is no national security risk, police said.

“This is a scary situation for Aucklanders on their Thursday morning commute to work,” Mayor Wayne Brown tweeted. “Please stay at home, avoid travel into the city centre.”

The incident occurred as the FIFA Women’s World Cup is set to kick off in New Zealand and Australia.

Following the shooting, the United States Soccer Federation said that all U.S. women’s national soccer team players and staff “are accounted for and safe.”

ABC News’ Will Gretsky contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.