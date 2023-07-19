Wednesday, July 19, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainmentNew Jennifer Lopez Madame Tussauds wax figure celebrates her Super Bowl look
Entertainment

New Jennifer Lopez Madame Tussauds wax figure celebrates her Super Bowl look

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
12
Courtesy Madame Tussauds

Jennifer Lopez is getting waxed…again.

On July 21, a new wax figure of J.Lo will be unveiled at Madame Tussauds New York. This one is dressed in the gold-studded, black leather motorcycle vest, over-the-knee boots, gold gloves and pink skirt she wore as one of her looks during her 2020 Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira.

“J.Lo is a New York icon and her Super Bowl performance is a spectacular moment in time that is worthy of memorializing with a new wax figure in her home city,” says the general manager of Madame Tussauds New York in a statement. 

The unveiling of the figure, which took 20 artists six months to complete, also ties in with J.Lo’s upcoming birthday on July 24 and the impending release of her new album, This Is Me … Now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Women suing Texas over abortion bans give emotional testimony
Next article
‘Difference between life and death’: Inside the staffing crisis at 911 dispatch centers
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE