130 indictments from Henry County Grand Jury
By WHEE Staff
July 20, 2023

Henry County Grand Jury hands down 130 indictments

A charge of first-degree murder was among 130 indictments handed down by a Henry County Circuit Court Grand Jury against 55 people on Monday.