130 indictments from Henry County Grand Jury

Thursday, July 20, 2023
By WHEE Staff
Henry County Grand Jury hands down 130 indictments
A charge of first-degree murder was among 130 indictments handed down by a Henry County Circuit Court Grand Jury against 55 people on Monday.
