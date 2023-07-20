Thursday, July 20, 2023
HomeDailiesCommunity Calendar
Dailies

Community Calendar

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
1322

SATURDAY

Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History.

Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department breakfast: 6-10 a.m., $10. Serving bacon, ham, sausage, biscuits, gravy (brown and white), eggs, apples, grits, milk, orange juice, and coffee.

Rangley Ruritan breakfast: 7-11 a.m., Ruritan Building, Calloway Road; no set price, donations will be accepted with proceeds for community needs; eat in, carry out or pick up.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

Free take-out community meal: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. pick up; The Reach Out Ministry of Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, Inc., 601 Third St., Martinsville.

SUNDAY

Scholastic achievement awards program at 11:30 a.m. at the Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale Street in Martinsville.

MONDAY

Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services Board: 3 p.m., meeting in the Boardroom at the Social Services offices, 20 Progress Drive, Martinsville.

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

Patrick County Board of Supervisors: 5 p.m., Patrick County Administration Building, Second Floor Conference Room. This is a closed meeting for discussion of the ongoing search for a new county administrator.

TUESDAY

Community meal from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Avenue, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

Community meal: 5-6 p.m.; Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 today to reserve a meal.

Previous article
Local news
Next article
EF3 tornado rips through North Carolina amid extreme weather nationwide
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
Dailies

Local news

Dailies

Local scoreboard

Dailies

Obituaries

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE