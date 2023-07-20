Local news

This is the radio copy of our latest local newscast. Local newscasts air on WHEE at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. weekdays

A charge of first-degree murder was among 130 indictments handed down by a Henry County Circuit Court Grand Jury against 55 people on Monday. In addition to murder, Jahari Keontae Pritchett, 22, of Martinsville, was also indicted for use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of Deshawn Marquis Ross, 22, of Bassett at Northview Garden Apartments on Feb. 14. Investigators said they determined Ross and Pritchett had argued, Pritchett produced a firearm, shot Ross and then fled the scene.

The sweltering, record-breaking temperatures aren’t going away anytime soon. Phoenix, Arizona had its all-time hottest day on record this week, and a man in Death Valley died from the heat on Tuesday. ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee, in south Florida, also says that the ocean temperatures are heating up – and that it could cause more extreme hurricanes.

The Henry County Public Service Authority learned at a regular meeting on Monday that improvements to the U.S. 220 access at Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre still lacks funding. The Virginia Department of Transportation approved a Martinsville Southern Connector Study and U.S. 220 Environmental Impact Statement in February 2020. The cost of the project is estimated to range between $615.9 million to $757.3 million.

Wheat prices jumping sharply on the global markets, after Russia says it would treat ships heading for Ukrainian ports as potential military targets. More from ABC s Tom Rivers at the Foreign Desk