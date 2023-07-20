Thursday, July 20, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainmentOh "Baby": See Kim Kardashian in teaser to upcoming 'American Horror Story:...
Entertainment

Oh “Baby”: See Kim Kardashian in teaser to upcoming ‘American Horror Story: Delicate’

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
8
ABC News

FX released a teaser to American Horror Story: Delicate, the next installment of the acclaimed horror anthology — and the first to star Kim Kardashian — on Thursday.

The creepy teaser is set to a version of “Rock A-Bye Baby” and opens with an almost Busby Berkeley kaleidoscopic image of a spinning circle of dancers in white wigs. The dancers are intercut with creepy images of in vitro fertilization, baby crib mobiles and a bird’s nest dropping an egg.

Also shown in turn, wearing matching white wigs and mirrored sunglasses, are Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne and Kim, who is shown at the teaser’s close with a baby swaddled in her arms.

Delicate is being compared to the thriller classic Rosemary’s Baby, and centers on a woman in the public eye who is convinced darker forces are sabotaging her pregnancy journey. The title is a reference to its apparent source material, Danielle Valentine‘s thriller novel Delicate Condition.

Cast members also include Pose‘s Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Hellraiser‘s Odessa A’zion and The Resident veteran Matt Czuchry.

No debut date for season 12 of American Horror Story was shown on the teaser.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Kevin Hart, Cate Blanchett and Jamie Lee Curtis’ video game adaptation ‘Borderlands’ gets 2024 release date
Next article
Fox debuts trailer for new animated series ‘Krapopolis’
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE