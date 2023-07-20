Local scoreboard

Local sports

The Mustangs have had a couple of days off. Their next game is tonight in Boone against the Bigfoots at 6:30 p.m. Martinsville is 13-20 on the season, 6.5 games out of first. They’ve won 2 in a row and 4 out of their last 10. For the second half, the Mustangs are tied with Boone for last place in the West Division of the Coastal Plain League.

Washington Nationals

The Cubs beat the Nats 8-3, to win 2 out of the 3-game series. Nats fall to 38-58 on the season, last in the National League and 24 games out of first. The Nats host the Giants for a 3-game series starting Friday at 7:05 p.m.

(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)