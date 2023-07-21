Friday, July 21, 2023
HomeDailiesLocal news
Dailies

Local news

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
1121

This is the radio copy of our latest local newscast. Local newscasts air on WHEE at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. weekdays

The Danville Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred Thursday afternoon, in the 900 block of South Main Street. The suspect robbed Carter Bank & Trust located at 903 South Main Street. The suspect is said to be a black male, in his 50s or 60s, last wearing a white shirt, ball cap, jeans, and a covid mask. He was driving a white work van with North Carolina tags. Anyone who has information is asked to please contact police.

A big meeting with major artificial intelligence companies is on President Biden’s agenda Friday. ABC’s Chuck Sivertsen:

As life on Earth faces record heat waves, rising sea waters, and unprecedented wildfires, Congress will be investigating if aliens from other worlds have paid a visit to our struggling planet. ABC’s Andrew Dymburt reports:

It could be a long road to recovery for a medical manufacturing building after Wednesday’s devastating EF-3 tornado in North Carolina. ABC’s Trevor Ault is there.

It s looking like it’ll be a BIG weekend at the box office, possibly record-breaking. More from ABC s Jason Nathanson:

Previous article
Community Calendar
Next article
Local scoreboard
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
Dailies

Local scoreboard

Dailies

Community Calendar

Dailies

Obituaries

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

Local scoreboard

Community Calendar

Carter Bank in Danville robbed

POPULAR POSTS

Local scoreboard

Community Calendar

Carter Bank in Danville robbed

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE