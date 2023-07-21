Local news

This is the radio copy of our latest local newscast. Local newscasts air on WHEE at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. weekdays

The Danville Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred Thursday afternoon, in the 900 block of South Main Street. The suspect robbed Carter Bank & Trust located at 903 South Main Street. The suspect is said to be a black male, in his 50s or 60s, last wearing a white shirt, ball cap, jeans, and a covid mask. He was driving a white work van with North Carolina tags. Anyone who has information is asked to please contact police.

A big meeting with major artificial intelligence companies is on President Biden’s agenda Friday. ABC’s Chuck Sivertsen:

As life on Earth faces record heat waves, rising sea waters, and unprecedented wildfires, Congress will be investigating if aliens from other worlds have paid a visit to our struggling planet. ABC’s Andrew Dymburt reports:

It could be a long road to recovery for a medical manufacturing building after Wednesday’s devastating EF-3 tornado in North Carolina. ABC’s Trevor Ault is there.

It s looking like it’ll be a BIG weekend at the box office, possibly record-breaking. More from ABC s Jason Nathanson: