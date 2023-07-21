Friday, July 21, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainmentRare 'Star Wars' figure expected to fetch around $20K at upcoming auction
Entertainment

Rare ‘Star Wars’ figure expected to fetch around $20K at upcoming auction

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
1
Courtesy Excalibur Auctions

If you’re a Star Wars fan with very deep pockets, you’ll have a chance on Saturday, July 22, to own an action figure called the “Holy Grail” of collectibles.

U.K.-based Excalibur Auctions is putting on the block an unopened, vintage Star Wars Jawa figure from the company Palitoy that’s expected to fetch as much as $20,000.

The item would be rare enough because it hasn’t been opened in all these years, but for collectors, what makes it so unique is the little figure was given a vinyl cape when it was packaged.

Jonathan Torode, Excalibur’s auctioneer commented, “This figure is one of the rarest carded Star Wars figures known to exist, with approximately 10-15 examples documented – the vinyl cape on the Jawa, was substituted with a cloth cape not long into production, and the UK Palitoy carded variation is even rarer than the USA Kenner version. It’s a privilege to handle such a piece of Star Wars toy history.”

So, if you won the Powerball or Mega Millions — or just wish you did — check out Excalibur’s Toys & Model Railways Collectors Sale, where you’ll see the coveted little critter and other rare figures that are up for auction.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Two women attacked in separate incidents on Manhattan’s West Side: Police sources
Next article
“Higher. Further. Faster”: Marvel Studios reveals new trailer to ‘The Marvels’
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE