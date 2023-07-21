Local scoreboard

Local sports

The Mustangs and the Bigfoots played to a 7-inning, 4-4 tie last night in Boone. Martinsville remains at 13-20 on the season, 6 games out of first and 3-6-1 in their last 10 games. For the second half, the Mustangs remain tied with Boone at 4-8 in last place in the West Division of the Coastal Plain League. Martinsville plays away tonight against the Chili Peppers at 7 p.m.

Washington Nationals

The Nats were off yesterday. Today they begin a 3-game series at home against the Giants at 7:05 p.m. The Nats are 38-58 on the season, last in the National League East, 24.5 games out of first, and 4-6 in their last 10 games.

(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)