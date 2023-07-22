Community Calendar

SATURDAY

Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History.

Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department breakfast: 6-10 a.m., $10. Serving bacon, ham, sausage, biscuits, gravy (brown and white), eggs, apples, grits, milk, orange juice, and coffee.

Rangley Ruritan breakfast: 7-11 a.m., Ruritan Building, Calloway Road; no set price, donations will be accepted with proceeds for community needs; eat in, carry out or pick up.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

Free take-out community meal: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. pick up; The Reach Out Ministry of Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, Inc., 601 Third St., Martinsville.

SUNDAY

Scholastic achievement awards program at 11:30 a.m. at the Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale Street in Martinsville.

MONDAY

Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services Board: 3 p.m., meeting in the Boardroom at the Social Services offices, 20 Progress Drive, Martinsville.

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

Patrick County Board of Supervisors: 5 p.m., Patrick County Administration Building, Second Floor Conference Room. This is a closed meeting for discussion of the ongoing search for a new county administrator.

TUESDAY

Community meal from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Avenue, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

Community meal: 5-6 p.m.; Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 today to reserve a meal.

THURSDAY

Project Hope Mural Dedication: 11 a.m., 100 East Church Street in uptown Martinsville.

The Piedmont Arts Guild to meet: at the Piedmont Arts building on Starling Avenue; Dr. Jim McIntosh, watercolor artist, and former PHCC Biology professor, will present the program; the public is invited to the presentation which begins at 12:15 p.m.

FRIDAY

The Friends of the Library book sale: 2-5 p.m.; are hosting a book sale in the basement of the main branch, 310 E. Church St., Martinsville; Members only, can join at the door.