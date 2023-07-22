Four dead in Oklahoma triple murder-suicide, including 10-month-old

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation

(VERDIGRIS, Okla.) — An Oklahoma mother killed her three children, including a 10-month-old, and then shot herself in an apparent triple murder-suicide, authorities said.

The Verdigris Police Department went to investigate a home on Thursday after they noticed fireworks erupting outside, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a press release.

Upon arrival, they discovered 39-year-old Brandy McCaslin armed and barricaded inside the Verdigris home, the bureau said.

Police then began negotiations with McCaslin over a three hour standoff, according to the OSBI. After receiving no response, officers entered the home.

Inside the home they discovered McCaslin shot dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound and the bodies of her three children — a 10-month-old baby, a six-year-old and an eleven-year-old— all shot dead, according to the bureau.

Police said they determined McCaslin shot her three children then turned the weapon on herself.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Verdigris Police Department will continue to investigate the incident.

