Local news

This is the radio copy of our latest local newscast. Local newscasts air on WHEE at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. weekdays

A Henry County woman charged with trying to kill four sheriff’s deputies will not be going to prison after pleading not guilty by reason of insanity. In June of 2022, Henry County deputies got a call about someone with a gun outside of a home in Bassett. When they got there, they say 26-year-old Heather Hart started shooting at them from the woods. Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Nester said the four attempted murder charges were amended to attempted malicious wounding. She was also charged with the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Nester said the court accepted her plea and everyone, even the officers involved, agreed Hart was suffering from a mental health breakdown that night. He said she was evaluated by mental health professionals and it was determined that she was legally insane the night of the event.

The latest overall nursing home ratings show one local nursing home with the highest rating of 5 stars and that was King’s Grant. Mulberry Creek got 4 stars, Stanleytown Health in Stanleytown and Blue Ridge Therapy in Stuart got 3 stars, Martinsville Health and Rehab in Martinsville received 1 star.

The high heat and summer storms often go together – but as ABC’s Lionel Moise (moy-EEZ) reports, this has been anything but a typical summer for the east coast:

With new parking signs in place uptown, Martinsville police have issued a warning to the public: parking laws will be strictly enforced in the Uptown Business District. Beginning immediately, the Martinsville Police Department will be stepping up enforcement of parking laws in response to requests from business owners, a police release stated. “Only customers may park in these posted parking spots during the hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday thru Friday,” the release stated. “They may only park in those spots for a maximum of two hours.” Unlimited parking will continue to be available at the Bridge Street lot, the Broad Street lot, and the lots on Depot Street and behind the Jefferson Plaza, the release said.