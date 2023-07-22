Local scoreboard

Saturday, July 22, 2023
The Mustangs beat the Chili Peppers 12-9 last night improving to 14-20 overall, 5 games out of first. Martinsville has won 3 in a row and 4 out of their last 10. They play the Chili Peppers at home tonight at Hooker Field at 7 p.m. Martinsville is 5-8 in the second half, in 6th place in the West Division of the Coastal Plain League, 4 games out of first.

Washington Nationals

The Nats beat the Giants yesterday 5-3. The two teams play again tonight at 7:05 p.m. in Washington. The Nats are 39-58 on the season, last in the National League East, 24.5 games out of first, and 5-5 in their last 10 games.

(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)

