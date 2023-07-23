Sunday, July 23, 2023
HomeDailiesCommunity Calendar
Dailies

Community Calendar

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
1405

MONDAY

Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services Board: 3 p.m., meeting in the Boardroom at the Social Services offices, 20 Progress Drive, Martinsville.

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

Patrick County Board of Supervisors: 5 p.m., Patrick County Administration Building, Second Floor Conference Room. This is a closed meeting for discussion of the ongoing search for a new county administrator.

TUESDAY

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.

WEDNESDAY

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

Community meal: 5-6 p.m.; Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 today to reserve a meal.

THURSDAY

Project Hope Mural Dedication: 11 a.m., 100 East Church Street in uptown Martinsville.

The Piedmont Arts Guild to meet: at the Piedmont Arts building on Starling Avenue, Martinsville; Dr. Jim McIntosh, watercolor artist, and former PHCC Biology professor, will present the program; the public is invited to the presentation which begins at 12:15 p.m.

Southern Area Agency on Aging Public Hearing: 1 p.m., Henry County Administration Building, 3300 Kings Mountain Road, Martinsville, main board room. Call 276-632-6442 to request an electronic copy of the plan. Written comments may be submitted to SAAA, 204 Cleveland Ave., Martinsville, VA 24112, or via email to tcfontaine@southernaaa.org. Contact mbrim@southernaaa.org to request a Zoom link.

“I’m Just a Kid” Community Talk Show registration deadline: For kids 17 and under who would like to participate in a new talk show, register by calling 757-997-5959 or email vebbwebb@gmail.com. The show will be recorded at Spencer Penn Center on Aug. 12 at 2 p.m.

FRIDAY

The Friends of the Library book sale: 2-5 p.m.; are hosting a book sale in the basement of the main branch, 310 E. Church St., Martinsville; Members only, can join at the door.

SATURDAY

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

The Friends of the Library book sale: 9:30-2 p.m., in the basement of the main branch, 310 E. Church St., Martinsville; open to the public.

Expressions Artwork Pick Up: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Piedmont Arts; artists with work on display in Expressions must be picked up on the designated date.

Previous article
3 injured in shooting outside Philadelphia bar, police say
Next article
Local news
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
Dailies

Local scoreboard

Dailies

Local news

Dailies

Obituaries

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE