Community Calendar

MONDAY

Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services Board: 3 p.m., meeting in the Boardroom at the Social Services offices, 20 Progress Drive, Martinsville.

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

Patrick County Board of Supervisors: 5 p.m., Patrick County Administration Building, Second Floor Conference Room. This is a closed meeting for discussion of the ongoing search for a new county administrator.

TUESDAY

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.

WEDNESDAY

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

Community meal: 5-6 p.m.; Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 today to reserve a meal.

THURSDAY

Project Hope Mural Dedication: 11 a.m., 100 East Church Street in uptown Martinsville.

The Piedmont Arts Guild to meet: at the Piedmont Arts building on Starling Avenue, Martinsville; Dr. Jim McIntosh, watercolor artist, and former PHCC Biology professor, will present the program; the public is invited to the presentation which begins at 12:15 p.m.

Southern Area Agency on Aging Public Hearing: 1 p.m., Henry County Administration Building, 3300 Kings Mountain Road, Martinsville, main board room. Call 276-632-6442 to request an electronic copy of the plan. Written comments may be submitted to SAAA, 204 Cleveland Ave., Martinsville, VA 24112, or via email to tcfontaine@southernaaa.org. Contact mbrim@southernaaa.org to request a Zoom link.

“I’m Just a Kid” Community Talk Show registration deadline: For kids 17 and under who would like to participate in a new talk show, register by calling 757-997-5959 or email vebbwebb@gmail.com. The show will be recorded at Spencer Penn Center on Aug. 12 at 2 p.m.

FRIDAY

The Friends of the Library book sale: 2-5 p.m.; are hosting a book sale in the basement of the main branch, 310 E. Church St., Martinsville; Members only, can join at the door.

SATURDAY

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

The Friends of the Library book sale: 9:30-2 p.m., in the basement of the main branch, 310 E. Church St., Martinsville; open to the public.

Expressions Artwork Pick Up: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Piedmont Arts; artists with work on display in Expressions must be picked up on the designated date.