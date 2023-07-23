HomeNewsLocalDinosaur event held in Martinsville Local Dinosaur event held in Martinsville By WHEE Staff July 23, 2023 0 13 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Dinosaur event draws crowds to MartinsvilleVisitors enjoyed a festive atmosphere of dinosaur-themed activities and displays and cast skeletons of some of the most incredible dinosaurs to have ever roamed the earth at the Virginia Museum of Natural History. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleMike Pence ‘not interested in trading insults’ with Trump as he tries to win New HampshireNext articleOfficer-involved shooting in Martinsville WHEE Staffhttps://whee.netI enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO. RELATED ARTICLES Local Officer-involved shooting in Martinsville July 23, 2023 Local Local nursing homes rated July 22, 2023 Local Parking uptown gets strict July 22, 2023 - Advertisment - Most Popular Officer-involved shooting in Martinsville July 23, 2023 Mike Pence ‘not interested in trading insults’ with Trump as he tries to win New Hampshire July 22, 2023 Four dead in Oklahoma triple murder-suicide, including 10-month-old July 22, 2023 Pregnant woman killed, four others injured in shooting at Houston park July 22, 2023 Load more Recent Comments