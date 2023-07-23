Local news

This is the radio copy of our latest local newscast. Local newscasts air on WHEE at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. weekdays

A Martinsville man has been charged with felony elude and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday around 2 p.m. A Martinsville officer conducted a traffic stop on Evening Star Lane in Henry County when the passenger of the vehicle exited with an AR-15-style rifle, according to police. Police say the passenger was identified as Jonathan Easter, 38 of Ridgeway, whom officers recognized had outstanding warrants for several felonies. The officer ordered Easter to drop the rifle, which Easter did before running off. Easter then stole a Freightliner truck from a parking lot, police say, where a second officer encountered Easter driving the truck on Veteran Drive. Police say Easter then collided head-on with the officer’s vehicle in an attempt to escape. The patrol vehicle with the officer inside was pushed backwards over 50 yards and the officer sustained minor injuries. According to police, the officer then fired several shots through the windshield of his vehicle into Easter’s truck. Easter was not hit by the gunfire and stopped the truck.

Officers then took Easter into custody. Easter is being held without bond at the Henry County Adult Detention Center. Virginia State Police are investigating the incident with the assistance of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Temperatures…continuing to soar across the country….with this past week setting heat records in some areas. The hottest 20 consecutive days on record…happening *this year*. Experts tell us…this is the result of climate change from the world’s carbon emissions. Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee heads up ABC’s Climate Unit….she tells us…the two frontrunners for next year’s election…Joe Biden and Donald Trump….are sharply divided on the idea of climate change:

Contract talks to try to avert a strike at delivery company UPS… United Parcel Service…are set to resume. ABC’s Chuck Sivertsen:

Barbie is already setting records at the box office, and Oppenheimer is doing pretty well, too, on what will be a big weekend for movie theaters. More from ABC s Jason Nathanson.