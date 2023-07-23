Sunday, July 23, 2023
Officer-involved shooting in Martinsville

By WHEE Staff
Martinsville man charged after car chase and officer-involved shooting
A Martinsville officer conducted a traffic stop on Evening Star Lane in Henry County when the passenger of the vehicle exited with an AR-15 style rifle.
