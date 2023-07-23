Local scoreboard

Local sports

The Chili Peppers beat the Mustangs 8-7 last night. Martinsville falls to 14-21 on the season, 5 games out of first. Martinsville has won 4 out of their last 10. The Mustangs are off today and play the HiToms at home on Monday at 7 p.m. Martinsville is 5-9 in the second half, last place in the West Division of the Coastal Plain League, 3.5 games out of first.

Washington Nationals

The Nats beat the Giants today 6-1 sweeping the series. The Nats host the Rockies for a 3-game series beginning Monday night at 7:05 p.m. The Nats are 41-58 on the season.

(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)