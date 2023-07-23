Local scoreboard

Sunday, July 23, 2023
Local sports

The Chili Peppers beat the Mustangs 8-7 last night. Martinsville falls to 14-21 on the season, 5 games out of first. Martinsville has won 4 out of their last 10. The Mustangs are off today and play the HiToms at home on Monday at 7  p.m. Martinsville is 5-9 in the second half, last place in the West Division of the Coastal Plain League, 3.5 games out of first.

Washington Nationals

The Nats beat the Giants today 6-1 sweeping the series. The Nats host the Rockies for a 3-game series beginning Monday night at 7:05 p.m. The Nats are 41-58 on the season.

(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

