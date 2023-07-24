Monday, July 24, 2023
Coast Guard searching for cruise passenger who jumped overboard off Florida coast

CT757fan/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The Coast Guard is searching for a man who jumped overboard from a Carnival cruise ship, officials said.

The 30-year-old went overboard on Sunday morning while the Carnival Elation was about 95 miles east of Melbourne, Florida, and heading back to Jacksonville after a cruise to the Bahamas, according to the Coast Guard and Carnival Cruise Line.

The passenger was reported missing to the ship’s crew on Sunday afternoon after his companion couldn’t find him, according to the cruise line.

Carnival said its crew determined the man jumped after reviewing security footage.

Carnival said it’s “providing support to the guest’s family,” adding, “our thoughts are with them and the guest.”

The incident was the second time in two months that a person went overboard on a Carnival cruise ship off the coast of Florida. A 35-year-old Virginia man apparently fell off the Carnival Magic about 186 miles east of Jacksonville in late May. The Coast Guard called off the search without success in early June.

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954.

