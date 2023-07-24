Monday, July 24, 2023
HomeNewsNationalMissing paddleboarder found dead in pond on Martha's Vineyard, police say
National

Missing paddleboarder found dead in pond on Martha’s Vineyard, police say

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
7
Google Maps

(MARTHA’S VINEYARD, Mass.) — The body of a missing paddleboarder was recovered from a pond in Martha’s Vineyard on Monday morning, the Massachusetts State Police (MSP) said.

Divers for the MSP Underwater Recovery Unit retrieved the body of a 43-year-old man at Edgartown Great Pond.

The victim’s body was located by Massachusetts Environmental Police Officers, according to MSP. The man’s name isn’t being released at this time, police said.

The underwater recovery unit retrieved the victim’s body about 100 feet from the shore and 8 feet underwater, according to state police.

The paddleboarder went missing in the pond on Sunday, but authorities suspended the search after several hours to “allow dive teams, flight crews, and other responders to re-equip and assess next steps” after they could not find the man, MSP said.

The Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit is investigating the incident for the Cape and Islands District and Edgartown Police.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
DeSantis’ staff addresses campaign concerns at donor retreat amid strategy change: Sources
Next article
Carlee Russell’s disappearance was ‘hoax’; charges possible, police say
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE