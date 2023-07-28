A private hang with Woody Harrelson, ‘Broad City’ dress available in auction to support film crew during strike

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Ever wanted to hang out with Woody Harrelson? Well, here’s your chance.

The Union Solidarity Coalition is hosting an auction to support film crew members who are at risk of losing their health care benefits due to the ongoing Writer’s Guild of America strike.

The announcement came on Friday, July 28, almost three months into the WGA strike that began on May 2.

Available auction items range from props and collectables — such as a Spaceballs poster signed by Mel Brooks and Abbi Jacobson’s blue bodycon dress from Broad City — to experiences with famous actors, like a curated New York dining experience with Succession’s very own cousin Greg, Nicholas Braun, and, yes, that aforementioned private hang with Harrelson in Los Angeles.

Also available are Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse posters signed by producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, as well as a variety of handmade crafts by Seth Rogen, Lena Dunham and Justine Bateman.

Bidding ends on August 5. TUSC says more items and experiences will be auctioned off later that month.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.