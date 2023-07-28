Local news

This is the radio copy of our latest local newscast. Local newscasts air on WHEE at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. weekdays

Thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon. Gusty winds and brief, heavy downpours of rain are possible with stronger thunderstorms. The probability of widespread hazardous weather, though, is low. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Saturday. The primary impact will be damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall rates may result in a risk of flash flooding.

Another round of record-breaking heat has taken over. Parts of the planet are recording the hottest month ever recorded. ABC’s Andrew Dymburt reports:

Hot temperatures are expected today, as high pressure remains over the Central and southern Appalachians. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms may develop during the heat of the day and bring some relief from the heat, as a disturbance moves through our region. A greater possibility of seeing showers and thunderstorms will occur this weekend as a cold front moves through the region. Right now, drier and less humid weather conditions are expected for the start of next week.

Martinsville is celebrating a new mural in Uptown that represents hope for the city. Martinsville Uptown and Piedmont Arts partnered to complete the project with funding from a Hope grant through the Harvest Foundation. They hosted a mural reveal Thursday morning with members of the community. The 23,000-square-foot mural symbolizes the diversity and culture of Martinsville. It includes hands holding local flowers with bracelets that say words like equality, hope, and unity.

Every 39 minutes, someone in the U-S dies in a crash involving an impaired driver. Increasingly, researchers are finding that alcohol isn’t the only component. Here s ABC s Jim Ryan:

The Mustangs beat the HiToms Thursday 11-6. They play the Chili Peppers tonight in Colonial Heights. Gametime is 7 p.m. Martinsville is 15-22 overall, 6 games out of first. They have won 4 out of the last 10. There are 7 games left in the season and 4 home dates.