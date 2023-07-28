Friday, July 28, 2023
Michelle Yeoh marries Jean Todt after a 19-year engagement

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh is now a married woman.

The actress married ex-Ferrari CEO Jean Todt on Thursday, July 27, in Geneva, Switzerland, after a 19-year engagement. 

Former Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa shared the wedding’s program on Instagram, noting Todt proposed after knowing Yeoh for less than two months.

“We met in Shanghai on 4th June 2004,” the program reads. “On 26th July 2004, J.T. proposed to marry M.Y. and she said YES!”

“Today after 6992 days on 27th July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, we are so happy to celebrate this special moment together,” the program continues.

Massa also shared other images from the ceremony, including a selfie where Yeoh smiles while holding her Academy Award for Best Actress, which she won in March for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

“Happy marriage #JeanTodt & #michelleyeoh,” Massa captioned his Instagram carousel. “Love you so much.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

