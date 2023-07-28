Local scoreboard

Friday, July 28, 2023
The Mustangs beat the HiToms Thursday 11-6. They play the Chili Peppers tonight in Colonial Heights. Gametime is 7 p.m. Martinsville is 15-22 overall, 6 games out of first. They have won 4 out of the last 10. There are 7 games left in the season and 4 home dates.

Washington Nationals

The Mets beat the Nats Thursday 2-1. Washington is now 43-60 on the season. They have won 6 of their last 10 games and are 22.5 games out of first in the National League East. The Nats play the Mets again tonight. 

(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)

Diversity mural complete
Community Calendar
