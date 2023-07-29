Community Calendar

SATURDAY

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

The Friends of the Library book sale: 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m., in the basement of the main branch, 310 E. Church St., Martinsville; open to the public.

Expressions Artwork Pick Up: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Piedmont Arts; artists with work on display in Expressions must be picked up on the designated date.

MONDAY

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY

Bassett Historical Center: 10:30 a.m., historian and Virginia Phillip Andrew Gibbs speaking on Franklin County, known as the Moonshine Capital of the World; held in the Susan L. Adkins Memorial Meeting room; free and open to the public.

Senior Studio: 1 p.m., Piedmont Arts; seniors are invited to craft and create together in the Piedmont Arts classroom; sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating artwork; bring your own supplies; advanced registration required; free to members and $5 for non-members; RSVP on PiedmontArts.org, registration closes prior to class at noon.

National Night Out 2023: 5-8 p.m.; Compassion Church, 6871, Irisburg Road, Axton. There will be K-9 demonstrations, law enforcement equipment, free hotdogs, and a dunking booth. Everyone is invited to attend.

WEDNESDAY

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

THURSDAY

Bob Ross Painting Class: 9:30 a.m. in the Piedmont Arts classroom on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. Free to members, $5 for nonmembers. Sessions are self-guided and you bring your own supplies.

Henry County School Board monthly meeting: 5:30 p.m., followed by closed session; 1st floor, Summerlin Room, County Administration Building, Collinsville.

FRIDAY

Grand Opening: 12-1 p.m., SaVida Health, 1 E. Market Street, Suite C, Martinsville. Come for a tour and refreshments at the new location and learn about the services provided and meet the staff.

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; entertainment by BJ’s Karaoke.

Theatre in the Works: 7 p.m.; Improv in the Blackbox; Community Players; Aug. 4 & 5 (theatre opens at 6:15 p.m.); tickets: $10 at the door (no advance/online tickets) – suggested rating PG-13