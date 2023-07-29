Local news

This is the radio copy of our latest local newscast. Local newscasts air on WHEE at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. weekdays

A Martinsville man is in jail for allegedly trying to kill the mother of his child.

Nykel Kimani Martin, 23, and Logan Tompkins were in Martinsville Juvenile and Domestic Court on July 19. Tomkins told police that afterward, in the clerk’s office, Martin said he was going to kill her and abruptly left. Tompkins said when she got to her apartment around 2:30 p.m. on Banks Road, Martin was waiting for her in the driveway in his 2007 Dodge Ram. Instead of stopping at her residence, she kept going in hopes he would leave, a criminal complaint on file in the Martinsville J&D Court from Martinsville Officer B.D. Mason stated. Tompkins said Martin followed her a short distance and when she was in front of Darcell’s Car Wash at 628 E. Church St., she heard two shots fired. One bullet entered the black glass of her vehicle, shattering the glass, and the second bullet went through the right rear bumper, the complaint stated.

Across the country, a one-two punch of severe heat and thunderstorms. Millions of Americans are under heat alerts. ABC’s Alison Kosik reports

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening. The primary threat will be damaging wind gusts, though hail will also be a possibility. Locally heavy downpours will also be possible, which may result in minor flooding issues.

Another round of potentially strong to severe thunderstorms is expected to develop by mid-afternoon as a cold front approaches from the Great Lakes region. Storms are expected to pass from northwest to southeast this afternoon and evening. The cold front will advance across the lower Mid-Atlantic on Sunday though additional showers and thunderstorms will remain possible. High pressure will return for the early half of the workweek, resulting in dry conditions.

After more than 41 years as an employee of the city of Martinsville, Leon Towarnicki will turn in his keys and retire and the end of the day Monday.

In other matters, the council: Heard an update from Barbara Seymour of the Emergency Housing and Community Support Commission regarding recommendations for a location for a warming shelter this winter. Seymour said six properties were considered and rated using a feasibility rubric to score the properties. The Salvation Army on Memorial Boulevard in Martinsville and the former Harmony Hall on Fairystone Park Highway in Bassett received the top scores.

The Chili Peppers beat the Mustangs Friday 20-14. Martinsville plays the Pilots at home tonight at 7 p.m. Martinsville is 15-23 overall, 7 games out of first. They have won 4 out of the last 10. There are 6 games left in the season and 3 home dates.