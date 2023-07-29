Saturday, July 29, 2023
HomeNewsLocalMartinsville man charged with attempted murder
Local

Martinsville man charged with attempted murder

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
10
Martinsville man charged with attempted first degree murder
A Martinsville man is in jail for allegedly trying to kill the mother of his child.
Previous article
Local scoreboard
Next article
Suing the students
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Local news

Monday is it for Towarnicki

Suing the students

Local scoreboard

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

Local news

Monday is it for Towarnicki

Suing the students

POPULAR POSTS

Local news

Monday is it for Towarnicki

Suing the students

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE