HomeNewsLocalMartinsville man charged with attempted murder Local Martinsville man charged with attempted murder By WHEE Staff July 29, 2023 0 10 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Martinsville man charged with attempted first degree murderA Martinsville man is in jail for allegedly trying to kill the mother of his child. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleLocal scoreboardNext articleSuing the students WHEE Staffhttps://whee.netI enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO. RELATED ARTICLES Local Monday is it for Towarnicki July 29, 2023 Local Suing the students July 29, 2023 Local Diversity mural complete July 28, 2023 - Advertisment - Most Popular Local news July 29, 2023 Monday is it for Towarnicki July 29, 2023 Suing the students July 29, 2023 Local scoreboard July 29, 2023 Load more Recent Comments