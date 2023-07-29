Saturday, July 29, 2023
Monday is it for Towarnicki

Towarnicki: ‘It’s been an honor and a privilege’
After more than 41 years as an employee of the city of Martinsville, Leon Towarnicki will turn in his keys and retire and the end of the day Monday.
