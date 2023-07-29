More than 110 million Americans across 29 states on alert for dangerous heat

ABC News

(NEW YORK) — More than 110 million Americans across 29 states are under heat alerts Saturday from southern California to Massachusetts.

The Northeast has one more day of its first heat wave of the season, with highs reaching near 90 degrees along the I-95 corridor and heat indices in the upper 90s around 100.

Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for Washington, D.C. and Baltimore today where heat indices may reach up to 112 degrees.

A cold front will sweep through tonight bringing a chance of damaging wind and an isolated tornado. This front will usher in much cooler air and for the next week temperatures will top out near 80 and cool into the 60s at nighttime.

The heat from the north is getting shoved south toward and it will create a week-long heat wave for the gulf states. Heat alerts are already in effect for the entire state of Mississippi as well as parts of Louisiana, Alabama and Florida.

Temperatures today will reach near 100 degrees with heat indices jumping up to 110 degrees through the weekend and into next week for places like Corpus Christi, Texas, and New Orleans, Louisiana. Heat alerts are in effect for places like Kansas City and St. Louis, Missouri, and central and eastern Kansas where temperatures will reach near 100 degrees Saturday and heat indices will jump as high as 112 degrees.

The Excessive Heat Warnings are expected to end Saturday night as the main heat is pushed further south. However, Heat Advisories may continue on Sunday for some with lingering temps in the 90s and some heat indices near 100 degrees.

The record heat wave in the Desert Southwest is going to come to an end either this weekend or early next week as monsoonal moisture ramps up. But until then it is still very much at the height of danger after over a month of life-threatening heat. On Saturday, temperatures will reach near 110 degrees in places like Phoenix, Palm Springs and Las Vegas. El Paso may have an afternoon that doesn’t reach 100 degrees for the first time in more than 40 days.

On Sunday, temperatures may dip below 110 degrees in Las Vegas, but remain for Phoenix and Palm Springs. In the Northwest, there is fire weather danger with Red Flag Warnings in effect for parts of California, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Idaho.

