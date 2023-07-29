Saturday, July 29, 2023
Local scoreboard

Local sports

The Chili Peppers beat the Mustangs Friday 20-14. Martinsville plays the Pilots at home tonight at 7 p.m. Martinsville is 15-23 overall, 7 games out of first. They have won 4 out of the last 10. There are 6 games left in the season and 3 home dates.

Washington Nationals

The Mets beat the Nats Friday 5-1. Washington is now 43-61 on the season. They have won 5 of their last 10 games and are 23.5 games out of first in the National League East. The Nats play the Mets again tonight at 7:10 p.m.

(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)

