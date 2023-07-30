Local news

This is the radio copy of our latest local newscast. Local newscasts air on WHEE at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. weekdays

The scorching heat continues for millions of Americans. ABC News meteorologist Somara Theodore has more.

A cold front will continue to push southward across Virginia today. High-pressure building in behind the front will remain in control of the weather pattern for the early half of the workweek, resulting in mostly dry conditions through Wednesday. Increased chances for afternoon showers and storms will return for the second half of the workweek as high pressure departs off the coast.

U.S. Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Todd Young, R-Ind., have introduced legislation that permanently puts the motorsports industry on a level playing field with other entertainment facilities with regard to the tax code. With the introduction last week of the Motorsports Fairness and Permanency Act, the bipartisan legislation will make permanent a tax classification on depreciating assets for motorsports facilities. The legislation will provide for racing venues to more effectively plan improvements and make safety updates, bringing additional jobs and positive economic impacts to surrounding communities, a release from Warner’s office stated.

The drug Ozempic– is primarily used to treat diabetes, but it has gained popularity as a weight loss drug – with many users reporting good results from the medication. But there are also reports of adverse symptoms for some using the medication. ABC’s Michelle Franzen has more. Note: Federal health experts are tracking reports of adverse effects including stomach paralysis and in a handful of cases, feelings of self-harm.

The Pilots beat the Mustangs Saturday 14-2. Martinsville plays the Chili Peppers away today at 5:45 p.m. Martinsville is 15-24 overall, 7 games out of first. They have won 4 out of the last 10. There are 6 games left in the season and 2 home dates.

The Nats beat the Mets 11-6 on Saturday. Washington is 44-61 on the season. They have won 6 of their last 10 games and are 23.5 games out of first in the National League East. The Nats play the Mets this afternoon at 1:40 p.m. Hear it on WHEE.

More possible defects were reported in a North Carolina roller coaster shutdown last month after a parent noticed a crack in a support beam. ABC’s Jaclyn Lee reports the amusement park’s response OPTIONAL TAG – The Fury 325 has been undergoing repairs since the shutdown.