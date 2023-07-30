Local scoreboard

Local sports

The Pilots beat the Mustangs Saturday 14-2. Martinsville plays the Chili Peppers away today at 5:45 p.m. Martinsville is 15-24 overall, 7 games out of first. They have won 4 out of the last 10. There are 6 games left in the season and 2 home dates.

Washington Nationals

The Nats beat the Mets 11-6 on Saturday. Washington is 44-61 on the season. They have won 6 of their last 10 games and are 23.5 games out of first in the National League East. The Nats play the Mets this afternoon at 1:40 p.m. Hear it on WHEE.

(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)