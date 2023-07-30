Sunday, July 30, 2023
HomeDailiesLocal scoreboard
DailiesSports

Local scoreboard

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
34254

Local sports

The Pilots beat the Mustangs Saturday 14-2. Martinsville plays the Chili Peppers away today at 5:45 p.m. Martinsville is 15-24 overall, 7 games out of first. They have won 4 out of the last 10. There are 6 games left in the season and 2 home dates.

Washington Nationals

The Nats beat the Mets 11-6 on Saturday. Washington is 44-61 on the season. They have won 6 of their last 10 games and are 23.5 games out of first in the National League East. The Nats play the Mets this afternoon at 1:40 p.m. Hear it on WHEE. 

(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)

Previous article
5 injured in shooting at community outreach event in Seattle: Police
Next article
Community Calendar
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

Local news

Racetracks get permanent tax break

Community Calendar

POPULAR POSTS

Local news

Racetracks get permanent tax break

Community Calendar

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE