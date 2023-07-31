Monday, July 31, 2023
Entertainment

‘Everything Everywhere’ Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan can’t help “timeslipping” Tom Hiddleston in new ‘Loki’ trailer

The trailer for Loki‘s second season is here.

The coming attraction to the Marvel Studios Disney+ show opens with unlikely partners Owen Wilson‘s Mobius and Tom Hiddleston‘s God of Mischief seeking counsel from a Time Variance Authority employee known as O.B., played by Oscar-winning Everything Everywhere All at Once‘s Ke Huy Quan.

At issue is Loki’s randomly staggering and jittering in and out of reality right before their eyes. “Wow. Time-slipping!” O.B. says.

“You’ve seen that?” Wilson’s character asks. “Yeah!” he replies.

“Can you fix that?” Mobius asks. “No!” Quan replies just as quickly.

One of Loki’s slips shows him a glimpse of the end of the world. “If what I saw is true, there’s nothing to stand between this world and utter destruction,” he explains in voiceover.

Only one way to find out,” Wilson drawls as Mobius. “With a little good old-fashioned legwork.”

As the pair slip through various eras in history, we see returning faces from season 1, including Sophia Di Martino‘s Sylvie. “We’re playing God,” she warns Loki. “We are gods,” he replies.

We also see season 1 veterans Gugu Mbatha-Raw reprising as Ravonna Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15 and Jonathan Majors, playing a Kang the Conqueror variant named Victor Timely. “Make the hard choice,” he warns.

The timeline starts running out on October 6.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

