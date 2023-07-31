Local news

This is the radio copy of our latest local newscast. Local newscasts air on WHEE at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. weekdays

Severe thunderstorms along the East Coast over the weekend helped bring about some much-needed relief from the heat. ABC’s Rhiannon Ally has more

An upper-level storm system will bring scattered thunderstorms to the Virginia and North Carolina Piedmont regions this afternoon. High pressure builds into the area late today and will remain in control of the weather pattern through Wednesday. Afternoon showers and storms will return Thursday with low-pressure organizing over the Plains.

Get ready for more pain at the pump – ABC’s Andrew Dymburt reports

Doctors around the country are carefully monitoring an uptick in COVID-19 infections. Medical experts say that while we’re still seeing some of the lowest numbers of hospitalizations and deaths since the pandemic started – there was a ten percent increase in hospitalizations in mid-July. Dr. John Brownstein – with Harvard Medical School and Boston Children’s Hospital: – has more on the new numbers:

The Mustangs beat the Chili Peppers Sunday 16-1. Martinsville is off today and play the Big Foots on Tuesday in Boone at 6:30 p.m. Martinsville is 16-24 overall, 6.5 games out of first. They have won 5 out of the last 10. There are 5 games left in the season and 2 home dates.

The Barbenheimer bonanza continued at the weekend box office. ABC’s Chuck Sivertsen: (opens with sound)