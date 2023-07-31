Monday, July 31, 2023
HomeDailiesLocal scoreboard
DailiesSports

Local scoreboard

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
34309

Local sports

The Mustangs beat the Chili Peppers Sunday 16-1. Martinsville is off today and play the Big Foots on Tuesday in Boone at 6:30 p.m. Martinsville is 16-24 overall, 6.5 games out of first. They have won 5 out of the last 10. There are 5 games left in the season and 2 home dates.

Washington Nationals

The Mets beat the Nats 5-2 Sunday. Washington is 44-62 on the season. They have won 6 of their last 10 games and are 24.5 games out of first in the National League East. The Nats host the Brewers tonight at 7:05 p.m. 

(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)

Previous article
Community Calendar
Next article
Lori Vallow Daybell sentencing updates: Mother facing life in prison for ‘doomsday’ plot
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE