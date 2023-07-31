Local scoreboard

Local sports

The Mustangs beat the Chili Peppers Sunday 16-1. Martinsville is off today and play the Big Foots on Tuesday in Boone at 6:30 p.m. Martinsville is 16-24 overall, 6.5 games out of first. They have won 5 out of the last 10. There are 5 games left in the season and 2 home dates.

Washington Nationals

The Mets beat the Nats 5-2 Sunday. Washington is 44-62 on the season. They have won 6 of their last 10 games and are 24.5 games out of first in the National League East. The Nats host the Brewers tonight at 7:05 p.m.

(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)