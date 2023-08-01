Trump allies charged in felonies involving voting machines in Michigan

Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

(DETROIT) — A former candidate for attorney general in Michigan pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges associated with his efforts to obtain and damage voting machines in the wake of the 2020 presidential election, according to a court official.

Matthew DePerno, who ran an unsuccessful bid as the Republican candidate in 2020, was charged on four counts, including undue possession of a voting machine, conspiracy to commit unautorized access to a comp or comp system and willfully damaging a voting machine, according to Robert Lynch, an administrator at the Oakland County court in Michigan.

DePerno was arraigned Tuesday alongside Daire Rendon, a former GOP state representative, who was charged with conspiracy to commit undue possession of a voting machine and false pretenses.

Both entered not guilty pleas, Lynch said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

